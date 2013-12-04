SINGAPORE Dec 4 China's sugar imports could
fall by half to 2 million tonnes in 2014 because of high
domestic inventory after robust imports this year, putting a cap
on global prices, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group said on
Wednesday.
The world's second-largest user of the sweetener after
India consumes about 7 percent of global output and is viewed as
a bright spot in an over-supplied global market where prices are
not far off three-year lows hit in July.
"China's sugar imports for October were the largest monthly
volume on record at 710,000 tonnes," senior agricultural
economist Paul Deane, said in a report. "As a result, China
looks on track to import over 4 million tonnes for the first
time in a calendar year since at least the mid-90s."
China has stockpiled sugar, cotton, soy and corn for
several years now, paying above-market prices to support
farmers. But the policy has driven up domestic prices and
fuelled a surge in imports, dealers said.
Benchmark New York raw sugar futures fell to a
nine-week low of 16.80 cents a pound on Tuesday because of
abundant global supply. They are down sharply from a one-year
high of 20.16 cents touched on Oct. 18, driven by a fire at
warehouses in No.1 producer Brazil.
"The rebuilding of stocks in China, particularly in
government reserves, will diminish the need for imports in 2014.
We see this as placing a natural cap on global sugar prices in
2014," said Deane.
"If this were to occur throughout 2014, China's sugar
imports would likely fall to 2 million tonnes, leaving an
additional 2 million tonnes of sugar to find a buyer."
