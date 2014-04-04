Wipro growth forecast hit by healthcare, weak retail
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, said cancellations of healthcare projects and weak retail spending in its key U.S. market would hit revenue growth.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in sugar companies were trading higher after a spike in sugar prices which is likely to boost manufacturers' margins, traders say.
Local sugar prices are hovering near their highest level in 15 months as demand from bulk consumers like cold drink and ice-cream makers improves due to the summer season. Sugar price has risen 14 percent in just five weeks traders say.
Shares in Bajaj Hindusthan (BJHN.NS) were up 7.8 percent, Balrampur Chini Mills (BACH.NS) rose 4.8 percent and Shree Renuka Sugars (SRES.NS) gained 5.2 percent.
SINGAPORE Oil prices resumed their downward trend on Wednesday as data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories and record supplies in the rest of the world cast doubt on OPEC's ability to cut supplies and tighten the market.