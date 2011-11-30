(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday)

* Sees room for growth in Asia

* Demand in Far East, Indian sub-continent to jump by 2020

* Brazil, India to remain leading producers

LONDON, Nov 29 World sugar consumption is set to grow to 201 million tonnes by 2020, growing by an average 2.02 percent a year, the International Sugar Organization (ISO) said on Tuesday.

ISO senior economist Leonardo Bichara Rocha told the annual ISO seminar that 60 percent of world consumption growth by 2020 would come from the Far East and the Indian sub-continent.

"These two regions are the main engines of sugar consumption growth worldwide," Bichara Rocha said.

He said that with per capita sugar consumption in the Far East running at 15 kg/year and in the Indian sub-continent at 19 kg/year, and the global average at 24 kg/year, there was still plenty of room for sugar consumption growth in Asia.

Brazil and India were likely to remain leading sugar producers over the next decade, with Brazil set to account for 23 percent of world sugar output in 2010-12 and India 15 percent in 2010-12, Bichara Rocha said.

Both Brazil and India were expected to increase production over the next decade, with producers in Latin America, Asia and Europe also set to contribute to growth in production to meet the rising demand. (Reporting by David Brough; editing by Jason Neely)