* Market structure raises doubts about excess supplies

* Consumption and stock levels difficult to pinpoint

* Restocking by importers also cuts available supplies

By David Brough

LONDON, March 22 Sugar prices are proving surprisingly resilient despite rising supply estimates which indicates analysts are getting global consumption numbers wrong.

A large world surplus of sugar has been widely forecast for 2012/13, marking a third consecutive season of production outstripping demand, yet the market does not appear to be awash with supplies.

"The evidence we're seeing is that global trade has been faster than anticipated for the last couple of quarters: It's interesting that the structure of the futures market is not exactly shouting that there is a large surplus that needs to be carried," said Peter De Klerk, senior analyst at commodities house Czarnikow.

There is currently a premium for the front month LSU-1=R on Liffe's white sugar futures contract, suggesting supply tightness at least for refined sugar. ICE's raw sugar contract has a nearby discount SB-1=R but a small one.

Forecasting sugar consumption is a near impossible task across more than 100 countries, some analysts say, explaining the skewed price compared with estimated market balance.

"Consumption is an element which is so difficult to get a grasp on, that I can't believe that analysts can have a proper assessment," said Pierre Sebag of consultancy Sugar K Ltd.

Robin Shaw, analyst at brokerage Marex Spectron, said consumption had probably been under-estimated for years.

"There has certainly been some re-stocking due to governments holding prices up and thus causing importers to import sugar which is not needed. But it just seems to me that this tonnage cannot be big enough to account for the 'cupboard being bare' now," he said.

"So I do think there has been under-estimated consumption, i.e., not that the world has suddenly started to eat more sugar, but that it may have been eating a little more for a few years, in which case it would make millions of tonnes' difference now."

Shaw said that helped to explain the high white-over-raws sugar premium, a measure of refining profitability, standing at $127 per tonne this week, up from around $90 a month ago.

White sugar is further down the supply chain than raws and the premium tends of strengthen if there is unexpectedly strong demand.

IMPORTERS RESTOCK

Analysts said stock rebuilding by importers also had a role in tempering the impact of global supply surpluses.

"There were large deficits before we reversed into surplus so, because there was a general stock drawdown, we have had some countries that have been replenishing stocks," said Michael McDougall, senior vice president of brokerage Newedge USA.

"That makes sense given we are hovering near or below the cost of production."

Kona Haque, soft commodities analyst with Macquarie Bank, said once production, exports and imports had been calculated, the balance had to be stocks and consumption.

"The difficult question is how much goes to stocks and how much goes to consumption," she said.

Haque gave one example in which consumption forecasts by many analysts had not risen despite indications that demand was on the rise: India, the world's biggest sugar consumer.

Many analysts have for years estimated annual Indian sugar consumption, driven by demand from the domestic beverages industry, at some 22-23 million tonnes, but this does not reflect the dynamism of the local industry, and population and incomes growth, Haque said.

"Something doesn't add up," she said.

The International Sugar Organization (ISO) has forecast a global sugar surplus of 8.5 million tonnes in 2012/13 (October/September), up from 6.5 million tonnes in 2011/12.

Sergey Gudoshnikov, a senior economist with the ISO, said the organisation was standing by its consumption forecasts, as it believed its methodology was correct.

"No corrections for consumption are required," he said.

"World stocks are just coming to a 'normal' level this season. Last year we still had a low stocks environment, which explained the relatively high prices in 2011/12 (October/September)."

The last quarter of 2012 was characterised by much higher imports by China, which provided good support to prices, Gudoshnikov said.

"However, a surplus is a surplus, and growing stocks are most likely to put further (downward) pressure on prices." (Reporting by David Brough; editing by Veronica Brown and Jason Neely)