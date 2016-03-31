* Trader sees no reason to withhold regulatory approval

* First contract expiry expected to be October, not August

By David Brough

LONDON, March 31 The launch a new white sugar futures contract on ICE Futures Europe, which had been expected by the end of March, has been delayed pending regulatory approval by the Bank of England, trade sources say.

The contract, which could eventually supplant the existing global benchmark <0#LSU:>, reflects the growing dominance of containerised trade.

A spokeswoman for the exchange said it was now expected to be launched within the first half of this year.

Traders estimate around 75 percent of the global physical white sugar trade is carried in ship containers, a share which is likely to increase.

The ICE spokeswoman declined to give reasons for the delay, but trade sources said it was due to pending Bank of England regulatory approval, which was required by law.

"It's in the regulatory pipeline," one senior trade source said.

"There is no reason to withhold regulatory approval. The Bank of England has other priorities relating to financial markets," the source added, referring to plans for the introduction of reform of European Union securities markets.

Another trade source said: "It's a procedural issue."

The Bank of England declined to comment.

Trade sources said they expected that the contract's first maturity would be October 2016, and not August 2016 as originally planned by ICE.

"They (ICE) don't want to have a first delivery which is nearby," the first senior trade source said.

Ultimately, nearly all physical white sugar trade will be containerised as older cargo ships are scrapped, traders say.

"The reason why the contract is being introduced is to modernise the benchmark as we are moving to containers," the first trade source said.

ICE also operates the current benchmark white sugar futures contract which is based on the traditional method of transporting sugar in large volumes on vessels known as bulkers or cargo ships.

White sugar is now more often shipped in much smaller quantities on container ships which might also be transporting a wide range of other goods.

Traders said a shift in white sugar trade from the traditional government buying agencies to multiple smaller buyers had boosted demand for smaller containerised cargoes.

The contracts will be in the standard 20-foot boxes, with the tonnage per box varying depending on the delivery port. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by David Evans)