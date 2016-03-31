* Trader sees no reason to withhold regulatory approval
* First contract expiry expected to be October, not August
By David Brough
LONDON, March 31 The launch a new white sugar
futures contract on ICE Futures Europe, which had been expected
by the end of March, has been delayed pending regulatory
approval by the Bank of England, trade sources say.
The contract, which could eventually supplant the existing
global benchmark <0#LSU:>, reflects the growing dominance of
containerised trade.
A spokeswoman for the exchange said it was now expected to
be launched within the first half of this year.
Traders estimate around 75 percent of the global physical
white sugar trade is carried in ship containers, a share which
is likely to increase.
The ICE spokeswoman declined to give reasons for the delay,
but trade sources said it was due to pending Bank of England
regulatory approval, which was required by law.
"It's in the regulatory pipeline," one senior trade source
said.
"There is no reason to withhold regulatory approval. The
Bank of England has other priorities relating to financial
markets," the source added, referring to plans for the
introduction of reform of European Union securities markets.
Another trade source said: "It's a procedural issue."
The Bank of England declined to comment.
Trade sources said they expected that the contract's first
maturity would be October 2016, and not August 2016 as
originally planned by ICE.
"They (ICE) don't want to have a first delivery which is
nearby," the first senior trade source said.
Ultimately, nearly all physical white sugar trade will be
containerised as older cargo ships are scrapped, traders say.
"The reason why the contract is being introduced is to
modernise the benchmark as we are moving to containers," the
first trade source said.
ICE also operates the current benchmark white sugar futures
contract which is based on the traditional method of
transporting sugar in large volumes on vessels known as bulkers
or cargo ships.
White sugar is now more often shipped in much smaller
quantities on container ships which might also be transporting a
wide range of other goods.
Traders said a shift in white sugar trade from the
traditional government buying agencies to multiple smaller
buyers had boosted demand for smaller containerised cargoes.
The contracts will be in the standard 20-foot boxes, with
the tonnage per box varying depending on the delivery port.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by David Evans)