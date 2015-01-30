* European beet farmers back European contract
* Dismantling of EU quotas to boost liquidity in ICE futures
* Euronext looks at sugar in commodities push
By David Brough
LONDON, Jan 30 Sugar traders have held several
meetings to discuss the possible launch of a European
euro-denominated futures contract following lobbying from both
beet growers and industrial users.
Prices for sugar within the European Union, which has import
tariffs and production quotas, can differ significantly from
global benchmarks set by ICE raw sugar and white sugar
contracts.
"The momentum (for the European contract) is frustration
with the current opacity," one trade source involved in the
process said.
"It's very much at the probing stage. There has been a
considerable amount of scepticism," the source added.
Traders said the initiative could erode the liquidity of
ICE's London-based white sugar contract which is much less
actively traded than the New York-based raws market.
"We have a London contract which is very thin. How on earth
would you create suitable volume for a new contract?" a senior
London-based trader said.
Separately, Euronext, the equity, bond and
derivatives exchange, said this month it was looking at sugar
and other commodities as potential markets to develop as it
tried to expand its presence in commodity derivatives.
Euronext was considering the potential for sugar derivatives
as the European Union prepares for the liberalisation of its
production quota regime in 2017.
Euronext, which currently has commodity contracts covering
cereals and oilseeds, has highlighted commodities as a growth
area following its separation from ICE.
Dealers have also spoken of the possibility of introducing a
containerised contract in parallel with the ICE London contract,
reflecting increased containerised trade in recent years.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Mark Potter)