LONDON, July 14 Czarnikow forecasts a global sugar deficit of 9.8 million tonnes in the 2016/17 season, slightly below a shortfall of 12.5 million in 2015/16, it said on Thursday.

The London-based commodities house said in a report that the combined deficit over the two seasons would draw down almost all the stockpiling that took place in the previous four seasons.

"As global sugar stocks draw down, the market's ability to respond to adverse events reduces. For this reason we believe price volatility will increase in the coming months, and the higher prices are here to stay for the short and medium term," Czarniknow Analysis Manager Stephen Geldart said.

Raw sugar futures on ICE have risen sharply during the last few months, boosted by tightening supplies. The front month hit 21.10 cents a lb on July 5, its highest level since October 2012.

Czarnikow forecast production would rise in 2016/17 to 177.8 million tonnes, up from an estimated 172.9 million in 2015/16.