* Sugar finds homes in Morocco, Algeria, India, Malaysia

* Market talk of some cancelled vessel nominations

By David Brough

LONDON, May 20 Trading house Wilmar has nominated vessels to take some 600,000-700,000 tonnes of raw sugar so far from a record 1.9 million tonnes delivery against the ICE May expiry, trade sources said.

Some trade sources said around 500,000 tonnes of further nominations had been withdrawn until a later date.

That still leaves a substantial tonnage of sugar looking for a final home, they added.

"The market was hoping they were missing something - that Wilmar has a big home for the sugar. But no one was missing anything," one London-based trade source said.

A spokesman for Singapore-based Wilmar could not immediately be reached for comment.

Trade sources said there was talk that Wilmar had nominated some vessels and later cancelled them in order to test whether those scheduled to deliver sugar had supplies available.

European traders said they believed that Wilmar had taken sugar for end-destinations where it had access to refining capacity, such as Morocco, Algeria, India and Malaysia.

"I would say at least 500,000 tonnes has been withdrawn for a later date," a European commodities trade source said.

"They will be able to send some to Morocco, Malaysia and Algeria but it will be a stretch to other markets like the Gulf, and China is not feasible."

European traders said China had tightened procedures for granting import licences, and had plentiful stocks of the sweetener. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London; Editing by William Hardy)