* Recent downward pressure on FOB Indian price
* White sugar premium is comfortable for refiners
* Refinery's capacity is around 6,000 tonnes per day
By David Brough
LONDON, Jan 31 The Dubai Al Khaleej sugar
refinery, typically supplied by raw sugar from top producer
Brazil, has recently bought more than 100,000 tonnes of Indian
sugar, general manager Cyrus Raja said on Tuesday.
"The Indian raw sugar is refined and sold to the regular
customers of Al Khaleej Sugar in the Middle East and North
Africa region and other parts of the world," Raja told Reuters
in an emailed interview before the Feb. 4-7 Kingsman Dubai sugar
conference.
"In addition to the main countries that Al Khaleej Sugar
purchases its sugar from, India is included in the current
purchased-from countries," he added.
Al Khaleej Sugar, one of the biggest sugar refineries in the
world with a production capacity of around 6,000 tonnes a day,
exports to some 40 countries.
India swings from a net sugar importer to an exporter
depending on the size of its harvests which vary greatly from
year to year. This year India has exported the sweetener, and
dealers anticipate more sales in the coming months.
Al Khaleej Sugar is last believed to have bought sugar from
India at least two years ago, trade sources said, when
favourable weather and prices last allowed Indian growers to
build a sizeable exportable surplus.
Raja said that due to export selling pressure, from India
the local or free on board price of low-quality white sugar had
dropped recently by around $50 per tonne to ICE raw sugar
futures plus $20 per tonne.
Raja said that the white sugar premium, a measure of
refining profitability, had returned to comfortable levels.
"On expectations of surplus sugar availability in the first
quarter of 2012, the premium had gone down from $100-plus
levels, and was trading around $90 in the last three months," he
said.
"But now, as we are in the first quarter of 2012, the
demand-supply situation is balanced, and hence the premium is
again back to levels comfortable to the refiners," said Raja,
who will be a panelist at the Kingsman Dubai conference.
The white sugar premium measures the difference between
white and raw sugar prices.
The Al Khaleej refinery is currently operating at its usual
seasonal capacity, Raja said.
"In the period from December until February, there is
usually a low demand season on sugar as we have noticed in
previous years," he said.
Raja said he expected demand to increase again with the
regular stockings starting from April onwards, especially as
Ramadan festivities get closer.
(Created by David Brough; editing by Keiron Henderson)