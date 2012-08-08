* N. Africa, Mideast seen as growth markets
* Egypt imports more raw sugar, mainly from Brazil
* Premium of white sugar over raw has risen
By David Brough and Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Aug 8 Civil unrest in the Middle East is
providing opportunities for Egypt, a major importer of raw
sugar, to export refined sugar to markets such as Libya, Sudan
and potentially Syria, trade sources said.
Egypt, which imports raws primarily from Brazil, has
increased its refining capacity and also has the advantage of
lower freight costs in supplying rising demand for high-quality
refined sugar in nearby countries.
"Egypt is ... arguably the cultural hub of the Arab world
and can double up as an excellent gateway to the wider North
African and Sub-Saharan African regions," said Ophelie Buchet,
an analyst with Business Monitor International.
Violence in countries such as Libya and Syria has hampered
domestic trading and increased the need for imports of refined
sugar, a traditional consumer staple.
In Syria, for example, the two main sugar refineries appear
to be shut, trade sources said, creating opportunities for
Egyptian shipments via the Syrian port of Tartous.
"It is not surprising that Egypt is re-exporting whites to
destinations like Sudan and Libya as it makes sense on the
commercial side," a European trader said.
"Re-exporting to Sudan makes sense as the country has a
growing demand for imports. Libya has been a target market for
Egypt, and they will not hesitate to export there if the price
is right."
North Africa and the Middle East also are seen as growth
markets for sugar because of their young and rising populations.
The global premium for benchmark white sugar futures on
Liffe over raw sugar futures on ICE, a measure of
refining profitability, stands at around $128 per tonne and has
been above $100 for months, levels that provide a strong
incentive for refining operations.
Some sugar is shipped in containers and some in smaller dry
bulk vessels, especially handysize, handymax and supramax ships.
In recent days, handysize rates have slid to their lowest
levels in over four months and supramax rates to over
three-month lows as the dry bulk sector struggles with a glut of
ships ordered when times were good.
REGIONAL PUSH
Meanwhile, Egypt has increased raw sugar imports
significantly this year, dealers said, as the government aims to
boost stocks and reduce food price inflation in volatile times
and privately owned refiners seek to increase business in the
region.
A European analyst estimated that Egypt had imported 1.4
million tonnes of raw sugar between April 2011 and March 2012, a
sharp increase from 1 million tonnes in the previous year.
"Egyptian raw sugar imports have been higher than we
expected," one analyst with a trade house said.
"The Egyptians have logistical advantages with markets that
are difficult to trade with, such as Libya and Sudan."
The number of vessels waiting to load bulk sugar at
Brazilian ports rose to seven on Tuesday from five on Monday,
port loading schedules showed.
A $140 million, 750,000 tonne sugar refinery at the Egyptian
Red Sea port of Ain Sukhna, which is owned by Saudi Arabia's
Savola Group, is believed to have stepped up sales of
refined sugar to regional markets, traders said.
"The Savola refinery has been active on the re-export side,"
a Middle East trade source said.
Officials from Savola could not be immediately reached for
comment on Wednesday, but a Savola company presentation on its
website described the group's drive to export sugar to countries
including Sudan and Middle East nations.
"Sugar from Egypt is ending up in Aqaba for end-destination
Jordan typically in 4,000 tonne clips, and consignments are also
making their way into Lebanon. It's a regional push," a Middle
East trade source said.
(Editing by Jane Baird)