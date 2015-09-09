* French, German yields seen down year-on-year
* UK yields seen broadly in line with 5-year average
By David Brough
LONDON, Sept 9 European Union sugar production
is expected to be down this year compared with 2014 after a
sharp drop in beet plantings, with yields forecast to be lower
in most leading producers.
France is set for a smaller harvest this year after growers
planted less of the crop and hot, dry weather this summer curbed
yield potential.
Like other spring-sown crops, sugar beet suffered from
heatwave temperatures and drought at the start of summer,
although rain in August brought some relief to plants.
"The growing season started very well with early plantings
and good spring development, and then we had the drought,
particularly to the east of Paris, which hurt crops in shallow
soils," Alain Jeanroy, director of beet growers group CGB, said.
The CGB sees the average yield, assuming 16 percent sugar
content, at around 88 tonnes per hectare, down from 93 tonnes a
hectare in 2014 but close to the average of the past five years.
Taken with its estimate of a planted area of 382,000
hectares, it expects output to reach 33.6 million tonnes, down
from last year's 37.9 million.
Germany expects a smaller crop after last year's record
harvest with planted area and yields down from last year's
exceptionally high levels, said Guenter Tissen, CEO of sugar
industry group WVZ.
"But it is not a disaster -- yields will be within the
five-year average," he said.
Germany will harvest 20.16 million tonnes of sugar beet for
local processing, down about 7.4 million tonnes from last
season, the WVZ estimates.
German farmers have planted 289,000 hectares of beet for
this year's harvest, down about 67,000 hectares year-on-year.
Poland's beet crop is likely to fall to around 8.5 million
tonnes from 13.5 million tonnes last year because of lower
yields and a reduction in plantings, said Rafal Strachota of
beet growers' association KZPBC.
"The main reason is the drought that occurred throughout the
country," Strachota said.
Polish farmers cut sugar beet plantings by about 12 percent
on the year to 171,000 hectares for the harvest about to start
largely because of large stocks.
In Britain, this season contracted tonnage was reduced by 20
percent to manage down large sugar stocks following a record
crop yield in 2014, said Colm McKay, Agriculture Director of
British Sugar.
"The yield prospects for the 2015 crop are generally good
with current indications suggesting yields broadly in line with
the five-year average."
The volume of sugar being carried forward in the EU from the
2014/15 season to 2015/16 is close to 3 million tonnes, said
Ruud Schers, analyst with Rabobank.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, and Michael
Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Mark Potter)