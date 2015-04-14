GENEVA, April 14 EU white sugar exports are
expected to rise and imports to the 28-nation bloc will likely
fall after production quotas are dismantled in 2017, a senior
official of French producer Tereos said on Tuesday.
"There will be a lot less imports and more exports," Alex
Luneau, a member of Tereos's executive committee, told the
Platts Kingsman EU seminar.
The European Union has been a net importer under the present
protected sugar regime. EU production quotas will be dismantled
from 2017, creating a more competitive global sugar market.
Luneau forecast that EU sugar exports would rise to around 3
million tonnes post-2017 from 1.6 million tonnes now, and that
imports would drop to 0.5 million tonnes post-2017 from 3.8
million tonnes now.
Luneau said the sugar surplus in France could be around the
same level as the aggregated surplus of all other EU net
exporting countries after 2017.
He said that in recent years EU sugar producers had become
more competitive due to increases in costs of production for
major exporters.
Luneau forecast that EU sugar production could rise to 19.0
million tonnes after 2017 from 15.8 million tonnes now.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Crispian Balmer)