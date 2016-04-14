* French output seen rising 20 pct after quotas end
GENEVA, April 14 The European Union's sugar
industry will increasingly shift to lower cost producers such as
France and Germany after the dismantling of output quotas in
October 2017 with the outlook bleak for Mediterranean and Nordic
growers.
Senior industry figures attending the Platts EU sugar
seminar said they also expected the EU to switch from being a
net sugar importer to a net exporter after quotas end.
The end of quotas will abolish minimum protected beet prices
and will open up sugar trade to the world market, creating
opportunities for producers such as France and Germany to raise
output and sales in domestic and EU markets and beyond.
France is expected to lead the charge, increasing its sugar
output by some 20 percent after 2017, said Alain Jeanroy, head
of the French Sugar Beet Growers' Association (CGB).
"Our objective is increasing yield and reducing costs," he
said.
French beet yields were projected to rise by 4 percent a
year post-2017, he said.
Alexandre Luneau, executive committee member of French
cooperative producer Tereos, said he expected the EU to export
about 3.0 million tonnes annually after 2017, up from exports of
1.6 million tonnes now.
EU producers would export primarily to markets within the
EU, as well as potentially to Africa and the Middle East.
Imports to the EU are forecast to drop to 0.5 million tonnes
post-2017 from 3.8 million tonnes now, Luneau said.
German sugar exporters will also seek increased export
opportunities to markets within the EU, said Erik Bertelsen,
head of sales at Nordzucker.
Delegates said the least efficient EU beet growing
producers, such as Italy, Greece, Spain, Portugal and Nordic
countries, would struggle to compete post-2017.
"The mere fact that under the quota system they are
struggling, does not bode well for them," Martin van Driel, DG
Agriculture of the European Commission, said.
Analysts said continuing national supports to the beet sugar
sector could delay the demise of some of the least efficient
beet industries, but government support to declining industries
was not likely to be indefinite.
Delegates also said they expected isoglucose, or high
fructose corn syrup, a sweetener made from corn starch, to
account for an increased share of the EU sweetener market, above
its present production quota of 700,000 tonnes.
Luneau said consumption of isoglucose could rise to 2.1
million tonnes after the quota ends.
