GENEVA, April 14 Less efficient sugar exporters
are likely to focus on boosting sales to growing domestic
markets after EU production quotas are dismantled in 2017, a
senior executive of French producer Tereos said on Tuesday.
Executive committee member Alex Luneau said at the Platts
Kingsman EU sugar seminar that imports from growers such as
Malawi and Mauritius to the EU could fall after 2017 as
efficient EU growers boost production and exports.
"In Central America and Africa demand is growing," Luneau
told a question-and-answer session.
"The Guatemalans and Malawians would re-position. Some of
their sugars will find homes in their regions and won't come to
Europe. Some companies will get out of the business in Europe."
(Reporting by David Brough; editing by Jason Neely)