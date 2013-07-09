* Softs drinks, ice cream among target markets
* EU production of grain-based sweeteners could triple
* EU sugar producers may respond by boosting exports
By David Brough
LONDON, July 9 Europe's soft drinks and ice
creams will take on a transatlantic flavour as syrups made from
wheat and corn seize market share from sugar, after reforms
sweep the European Union's quota-ridden system into a more
competitive arena.
Quotas for sugar and cereal based sweeteners are to end in
2017 after European Union negotiators agreed on sweeping changes
to the bloc's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) last month, which
involved liberalising sugar production and cutting subsidies to
the largest farms.
Consumption of cereal-based sweeteners could triple to
around two million tonnes, with the soft drinks and ice cream
sectors driving growth. Quotas had capped production at around
700,000 tonnes, or less than 5 percent of the total EU sugar
production quota.
"The quota was fixed at such a low level that it does not
represent the competitiveness of cereals versus beet in Europe
and the fact that the demand for sweeteners is increasing," a
senior executive with a European starch processing company said.
Cereal-based sweeteners in the EU, which can be made from
either wheat or corn, can be found in a wide range of products
including baked goods, jams and ketchup.
They have not, however, been available in sufficient
quantities to be widely used in the soft drinks industry in
contrast to the United States where leading manufacturers have
been using high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) since the 1980s.
The cereal-based sweeteners come in liquid form and so are
particularly easy for the soft drink industry to use.
"Soft drinks are the product category most likely to expand
use...post 2017. It is also a particularly good alternative to
sugar in ice cream," Jamie Fortescue, managing director of the
European Starch Industry Association, said.
Manufacturers use the starch in cereals to make a
glucose-fructose syrup. When the fructose content exceeds 10
percent it is known as isoglucose.
For the softs drinks industry, corn syrups with around 40 to
55 percent fructose are generally used, comparable to sugar
which is 50 percent fructose.
EXCITING GROWTH
"There is potential for rather exciting growth in isoglucose
production in the EU, but it is a moving target dependent on
relative movements in corn and sugar prices," Sergey
Gudoshnikov, a senior economist with the International Sugar
Organization (ISO), said.
Gudoshnikov forecast potential isoglucose use in the EU at
some 2 million tonnes, roughly three times the current quota,
while Fortescue saw it rising to 2-3 million tonnes.
"Whilst the cost of producing isoglucose will obviously be
highly dependent on the price of cereals, it tends to be lower
than for sugar," Fortescue said.
Analysts said the loss of market share within the EU may
prompt sugar producers to look overseas.
Gudoshnikov said: "If isoglucose replaces sugar in the
domestic (EU) market, surplus sugars could be offered to the
international market.
Sugar exports are currently limited by a 1.3 million tonne
quota under a World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement which
followed complaints by rival producers about EU subsidies.
Fortescue said, however, the end of sugar production quotas
would signal the removal of WTO export limits.
"That would open up exports of EU sugar," he said.
European Commission spokesman Roger Waite said the end of
quotas should remove any hidden export subsidy.
"The Commission remains confident that the abolition of the
EU sugar quota system will address the issue of indirect
cross-subsidisation of EU sugar exports, as cited in the WTO
ruling on the Panel brought by Brazil, Australia and Thailand,"
he said.
"And that would remove any hidden export subsidy."
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles in Switzerland and Charlie
Dunmore in Belgium; editing by Keiron Henderson)