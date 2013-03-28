* EU sugar quotas seen ending around 2017/18, maybe later
* Some EU producers had wanted to re-join regime
* Sugar users urge end to quotas in 2015
By Charlie Dunmore and David Brough
BRUSSELS/LONDON, March 28 EU sugar quotas,
originally set to end in 2015, will get only a limited reprieve
in the current round of agricultural reforms and their demise is
now expected in 2017 or 2018, sources familiar with the process
said.
The EU introduced its system of national production quotas
and minimum beet prices in 1968, to guarantee domestic supplies
and provide a minimum income to Europe's sugar beet farmers.
But in recent years, the strict quota limits have been
blamed for creating artificial shortages in Europe and pushing
up prices, increasing pressure to scrap them once and for all.
The current rules restrict "in-quota" production to 13.3
million tonnes each year, divided into national production
limits in 19 member states. France has the biggest annual quota
at about 3 million tonnes, followed by Germany and Poland.
With EU sugar consumption broadly stable at about 17 million
tonnes a year, the bloc normally fills the gap with imports from
poorer countries in Africa, the Caribbean and Pacific region,
which are granted special access to sell at the high EU prices.
But high world prices have at times limited imports from
these sources in recent years, forcing the EU to secure supplies
by cutting the hefty duties it imposes on imports from big
producers that do not qualify for special access, such as
Brazil.
Talks to finalise the reform of the EU Common Agricultural
Policy (CAP) from 2014, including the sugar regime, will start
next month between governments, the European Parliament and the
European Commission, and are set to be concluded by June.
The Commission, the bloc's executive, has proposed ending
quotas in 2015, as originally agreed by EU governments during a
previous reform in 2006.
The European Parliament has said the regime should be
maintained until 2020, backing the argument from beet farmers
that they need more time to prepare for deregulation.
In their joint negotiating position, governments now say the
current system should be kept until 2017.
But that date is an uneasy compromise between those
including France and Germany that have influential farm lobbies
wanting to keep quotas until 2020, and a smaller group including
Britain and the Netherlands who back a 2015 phase-out.
RISK OF QUOTAS FOR LONGER
EU officials involved in the talks believe a deal will be
struck somewhere between the dates favoured by governments and
the parliament.
"If you look at the positions of the three institutions, the
most likely outcome is either an end to quotas in 2017 with some
sweeteners for the parliament, or in 2018 with something for the
member states," said one official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.
Stefan Uhlenbrock, analyst with F.O. Licht in Germany, also
said he believed a compromise was likely, with quotas most
probably ending around 2018.
"I think they (EU authorities) will find a compromise
because sugar market reform is now part of a broader reform of
CAP: the last market reform (in 2006) was purely sugar."
Roger Waite, European Commission agriculture spokesman,
said, "Quotas will finish. It's just a question of when, and the
sooner the better."
Muriel Korter, Secretary General of food industry
sugar-users association CIUS, said she supported Commission
moves to end quotas in 2015.
"Quotas need to go," she said. "They hurt the food industry,
and every day that they remain we lose competitiveness."
But those calling for a longer extension say the split
between governments could push the final date closer to the
parliament's preferred 2020.
"When you count them up, a significant number of member
states want to keep quotas beyond 2017, so you can say that
there is still some room for negotiation there," said
Marie-Christine Ribera, Director General of CEFS, which
represents EU sugar producers who want quotas kept until 2020.
With the prospect of quotas remaining until at least 2017,
some countries whose farmers received compensation under the
2006 reform to give up their quota - such as Portugal and
Ireland - are keen to rejoin the system in its final years.
But the idea was not included in the government compromise,
and was rejected out of hand by the Commission.
"It would be grotesque, having used taxpayers' money to help
certain member states get out of sugar production and close
their factories, if we now reintroduced quotas for the very same
countries less than 10 years later," Waite said.
