* EU sugar supports to be lifted from 2017
* Tate says CXL duty unfairly punishes cane refiners
LONDON, Nov 26 Tate and Lyle Sugars has
called for the removal of the "punitive" sugar import duty
levied on 30 percent of raw cane sugar coming into the European
Union.
Scrapping the so-called CXL import duty would rebalance the
playing field in the EU sugar market and secure competition and
choice for Europe's consumers, the British cane sugar producer
said.
Beet sugar suppliers are adapting to the bloc's decision to
scrap production quotas for the sweetener from 2017, but
Europe's cane sugar refining sector says it will continue to be
hit by a policy that constrains supply and imposes punitive
import duties on its raw material.
Speaking from the International Sugar Organisation (ISO)
conference in London, Ian Bacon, President of Tate & Lyle
Sugars, said: "At the moment, Europe's sugar market is heading
for a car crash in 2017.
"As a result of the recent Common Agricultural Policy reform
deal, beet and isoglucose will be completely unleashed from
legislation, levies and duties. In sharp contrast, cane refiners
will remain hamstrung by punitive import duties on the majority
of the sugar we can buy."
Gerald Mason, Vice President of EU Affairs and Strategy,
said the 98 per tonne CXL duty makes the cane refining sector
uncompetitive.
This could lead to an ultimately unsustainable situation for
cane refiners and an even more concentrated European sugar
market, he said.
"The CXL import duty artificially inflates all European
sugar prices," Mason said.
"Removal of the CXL duty will not only create a fairer
environment for cane refiners but will also benefit consumers.
"This duty dates back to a time when Europe's agricultural
markets were dominated by high intervention prices and vast
expenditure on public mountains of food and export subsidies."