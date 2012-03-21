* Industrial users complain of supply bottlenecks

* Sugar production costs higher in EU than in Brazil

* EU is net sugar importer

By David Brough

GENEVA, March 21 A leading sugar users' group on Wednesday called for a substantial increase in EU stocks to reduce uncertainties over supplies of the sweetener in the bloc.

Robert Guichard, president of the Committee of European Users of Sugar, a major group of buyers of EU quota sugars, called for EU stock levels at the end of the season to be raised to at least 3.5 million tonnes, or roughly a fifth of EU annual sugar consumption.

"Corrective actions must be taken immediately for the 2011/12 season," Guichard told the one-day Kingsman European Sugar Seminar.

Ending stocks of quota sugars in the current 2011/12 season are forecast to stand at 1.96 million tonnes, or just over a tenth of EU consumption, up from 1.83 million tonnes in 2010/11, according to EU Commission figures.

The European Commission is in the process of dismantling a longstanding, protected sugar regime to create a more level playing field in global sugar trade.

European sugar beet growers have benefited from guaranteed prices and production quotas, against competition from more efficient producers in countries such as Brazil.

Guichard said sugar users were lobbying for the additional stocks because of difficulties in guaranteeing supplies to industry.

"For us security means having more stocks to ensure we don't have any trouble," he said in a question-and-answer session.

"Quota beet sugar production and preferential imports remain insufficient to cover internal EU sugar demand."

Guichard added, "1.96 million tonnes of end-of-season stocks are insufficient to remove uncertainty over security of supply."

SUPPLY BOTTLENECKS

Industrial sugar users told Reuters privately at the seminar that supply bottlenecks to buyers do occur, sometimes for bureaucratic reasons, due to the complex system of EU allocations of quota and out-of-quota sugars.

EU sugar production quotas of 13.3 million tonnes account for around four-fifths of EU consumption, according to Commission data.

The EU, a net sugar importer, also permits preferential imports from some of the world's poorest countries.

Guichard said EU sugar producers could feature among suppliers to source additional sugar ending stocks, but he gave no details.

EU sugar production costs are estimated to be around 30 percent higher than in top producer Brazil, according to Elisabeth Lacoste, General Secretary of the International Confederation of European Beet Growers.

However, she noted that EU sugar yields had risen sharply in recent years, to a likely record of around 12 tonnes per hectare in 2011/12, up from some 8 tonnes per hectare in 1989/90, as beet growers used technology to boost competitiveness.

Martin van Driel, head of sugar sector at the European Commission, said implementation of any large increase in ending stocks was technically possible.

However, delegates at the seminar said they believed that the users' proposal would likely face strong political opposition, including from beet growers benefiting from protected markets, before the abolition of quotas.

The Commission has proposed the end of production quotas on September 30, 2015.

A final decision by EU political authorities is expected in 2013. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Mark Potter)