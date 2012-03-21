* Industrial users complain of supply bottlenecks
* Sugar production costs higher in EU than in Brazil
* EU is net sugar importer
By David Brough
GENEVA, March 21 A leading sugar users' group on
Wednesday called for a substantial increase in EU stocks to
reduce uncertainties over supplies of the sweetener in the bloc.
Robert Guichard, president of the Committee of European
Users of Sugar, a major group of buyers of EU quota sugars,
called for EU stock levels at the end of the season to be raised
to at least 3.5 million tonnes, or roughly a fifth of EU annual
sugar consumption.
"Corrective actions must be taken immediately for the
2011/12 season," Guichard told the one-day Kingsman European
Sugar Seminar.
Ending stocks of quota sugars in the current 2011/12 season
are forecast to stand at 1.96 million tonnes, or just over a
tenth of EU consumption, up from 1.83 million tonnes in 2010/11,
according to EU Commission figures.
The European Commission is in the process of dismantling a
longstanding, protected sugar regime to create a more level
playing field in global sugar trade.
European sugar beet growers have benefited from guaranteed
prices and production quotas, against competition from more
efficient producers in countries such as Brazil.
Guichard said sugar users were lobbying for the additional
stocks because of difficulties in guaranteeing supplies to
industry.
"For us security means having more stocks to ensure we don't
have any trouble," he said in a question-and-answer session.
"Quota beet sugar production and preferential imports remain
insufficient to cover internal EU sugar demand."
Guichard added, "1.96 million tonnes of end-of-season stocks
are insufficient to remove uncertainty over security of supply."
SUPPLY BOTTLENECKS
Industrial sugar users told Reuters privately at the seminar
that supply bottlenecks to buyers do occur, sometimes for
bureaucratic reasons, due to the complex system of EU
allocations of quota and out-of-quota sugars.
EU sugar production quotas of 13.3 million tonnes account
for around four-fifths of EU consumption, according to
Commission data.
The EU, a net sugar importer, also permits preferential
imports from some of the world's poorest countries.
Guichard said EU sugar producers could feature among
suppliers to source additional sugar ending stocks, but he gave
no details.
EU sugar production costs are estimated to be around 30
percent higher than in top producer Brazil, according to
Elisabeth Lacoste, General Secretary of the International
Confederation of European Beet Growers.
However, she noted that EU sugar yields had risen sharply in
recent years, to a likely record of around 12 tonnes per hectare
in 2011/12, up from some 8 tonnes per hectare in 1989/90, as
beet growers used technology to boost competitiveness.
Martin van Driel, head of sugar sector at the European
Commission, said implementation of any large increase in ending
stocks was technically possible.
However, delegates at the seminar said they believed that
the users' proposal would likely face strong political
opposition, including from beet growers benefiting from
protected markets, before the abolition of quotas.
The Commission has proposed the end of production quotas on
September 30, 2015.
A final decision by EU political authorities is expected in
2013.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Mark Potter)