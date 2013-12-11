* 2013/14 Russian sugar output seen down year-on-year
* Germany's harvest is 90 percent finished
* UK harvest progresses well, 70 pct of crop lifted
By David Brough
LONDON, Dec 11 Wet spring weather has eroded
beet sugar yields in much of Europe as harvesting wrapped up in
a number of countries.
The sugar beet harvest is almost over in France, with
results confirming expectations of below-average yields after a
difficult start to the growing season.
"At a national level, it's a bad year," Alexandre Quillet,
president of French beet institute ITB, said. "It was really a
case of adverse weather in April, May and June denting the yield
potential, and we were unable to catch up later on."
Growers' group CGB last Friday estimated the 2013 crop at
32.9 million tonnes, down from 33.1 million last year as a fall
in average yield to 84 tonnes a hectare, below the five-year
mean, outweighed a rise in planted area.
However, the estimate was above the 32.5 million tonnes
projected by the farm ministry last month.
"Given that we had a normal summer and a mild, wet autumn,
we're happier than we were at the end of June," the ITB's
Quillet said.
Heavy rain in October and early November caused some delays
to field work but the ITB said drier conditions in the latter
half of November helped speed up the harvest.
A cold, wet spring meant crops were on average planted a
week later than the five-year mean, and as a result accumulated
growth delays they were unable to make up for after spring.
The CGB expected a sugar content of 17.65 percent, below an
average 18 percent seen since 2000.
RUSSIAN OUTPUT
Russia's beet output, delayed by wet weather, will be larger
than expected due to a dry October and November, the Institute
for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR) said.
IKAR has raised its 2013/14 beet sugar forecast to 4.43
million tonnes, from an earlier forecast of not less than 4
million. Last year Russia produced 4.75 million tonnes.
Russia had harvested 38.6 million tonnes of beet from 98
percent of the sown area or from 0.9 million hectares as of Dec.
3, down from 42.2 million tonnes a year ago, farm ministry data
showed. At the same date a year ago 1.1 million hectares were
completed.
"Processing will be finished in January," Yevgeny Ivanov, a
sugar analyst at IKAR, said. "Weather in the Central, Volga and
Urals regions still can bring some changes (in the forecast). It
is important that a thaw does not suddenly set in."
Russia's beet acreage fell 20 percent this year,
when farmers shifted towards planting more profitable grains.
To compensate lower beet sugar output, IKAR expects Russia
to increase 2013/14 raw sugar imports to at least 700,000 tonnes
from 460,000 tonnes a year ago.
Germany's sugar beet crop is about 90 percent finished in
generally good harvest conditions, but wet spring weather and
reduced planted area will reduce sugar production, a spokesman
for Germany's sugar industry association WVZ said.
"Overall harvesting conditions were satisfactory but the
poor weather earlier in the year has impacted the crop," the
spokesman said.
Germany's refined sugar output from beets in the current
2013/14 season will fall to 3.58 million tonnes from 4.37
million tonnes in the 2012/13 season, the WVZ estimated.
Beet yields per hectare fell to 66.0 tonnes from 71.3 tonnes
last season, the association said. Sugar content per beet fell
to 17.73 percent from 18.22 percent last season.
The Italian sugar beet harvest, which finished in
mid-October, produced lower than expected yields after heavy
spring rains during the sowing period in March and early April,
Giovanni Bellettato of the Bologna-based National Association of
Beet Growers (ANB) said.
Sugar content was lower in northern growing areas than in
the south due to the impact of the heavy rainfall in the north,
Bellettato added.
Sugar beet harvesting in England was progressing smoothly.
"The harvest is making good progress with approximately 70
percent of the crop lifted to date," said Colm McKay,
Agriculture Director of British Sugar, the UK's leading
supplier of beet sugar.
"It is too early to predict what the final yield will be but
indications to date suggest it should be broadly in line with
the 5-year average."