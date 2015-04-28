* Saint Louis Sucre set plans to shut refining
* Refiners urge Commission to suspend an import duty
By David Brough
LONDON, April 28 A sugar glut in Europe
threatens the closure of some cane refineries and drives a
deeper wedge between winners and losers in a sharply divided
industry.
Refiners who rely on imports of sugar cane, sometimes in
deals dating back to colonial or Cold War times, say the
European Union is increasing the pain by sticking with a an
import tariff that penalises their feed stock. They want that
suspended.
Sugar producer Saint Louis Sucre, part of Suedzucker
, plans to shut cane refining operations in Marseilles
later this year, a spokeswoman said.
Industry sources said some small refineries in Bulgaria have
closed, while some other EU refiners, such as Tate & Lyle
Sugars, are operating at partial capacity.
Rival plants, factories making the same product but using
sugar beet from the fields of Europe, have the cards stacked in
their favour, the refiners say.
Beet growers will benefit from the ending of production
quotas in October 2017, while refiners say the import tariff
makes competition with beet producers unfair. The bulk of EU
sugar production comes from beet.
"There may be little room for importing, due to the fact
that the EU is turning out to be a competitive producer of sugar
in its own right," said Robin Shaw, sugar analyst with broker
Marex Spectron.
"What looks likely to happen is that the EU in most years
will be an exporter," Shaw added.
The EU is currently a net sugar importer. Sugar prices in
the bloc have slumped following a surge in imports in recent
years, which has led to a surplus, only a small proportion of
which can be exported under World Trade Organization rules.
Some of the imports are subject to a "CXL" import duty of 98
euros a tonne, the bugbear of the refining lobby.
"The sharp decline of sugar prices within the EU market in
the last year is having dramatic consequences on European cane
refiners, by rendering the imports under the CXL TRQ
(tariff-rate quota) economically unviable," Laura Girol,
executive director of the European Sugar Refineries Association,
said.
EU white sugar prices averaged 421.0 euros a tonne in
January, the most recent data, down 32.9 percent from a year
earlier.
EU sugar production in the current 2014/15 season is
forecast to climb to 19.4 million tonnes, white value, from 16.7
million in the prior season, according to European Commission
data.
The CXL duty, introduced after expansion of EU membership,
applies to some 30 percent of cane sugar imports to the bloc.
The other 70 percent, imported under preferential agreements
from developing countries, is duty free.
Girol said the EU should suspend the CXL duty and provide
access to additional cane imports through free trade agreements.
"How can the beet sector compete effectively in the world
export market but still see the need for protection against cane
imports?" Gerald Mason, senior vice-president at Tate and Lyle
Sugars, a unit of privately owned ASR Group, said.
(Editing by William Hardy)