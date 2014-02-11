* Fire lasted less than 30 minutes-Brazilian trade source

* Shipping operations halted briefly-Brazilian trade source

* Cause of the fire not known

By David Brough

DUBAI, Feb 11 A fire that was put out at the Rumo sugar terminal at the port of Santos in Brazil did not damage sugar stocks, the company that is controlled by sugar and ethanol producer Cosan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rumo said a fire broke out in its XXVI warehouse in the afternoon on Monday but was "totally brought under control". The company said it would investigate the fire's cause but provided no additional details.

News of the fire at Rumo spread quickly among trade sources gathered at the sugar conference in Dubai, after the massive fire at a terminal operated by Copersucar on Oct. 18 shocked the industry.

The Copersucar terminal fire severely damaged five sugar warehouses, shutdown 10 million tonnes of annual export capacity and triggered a sharp rally in ICE raw sugar futures at the time.

"The (Rumo) fire was put out quickly," Jonathan Kingsman told a plenary session at the Feb. 8-11 Platts Kingsman Dubai sugar conference on Tuesday.

Cosan officials were not available for comment.

A senior Brazilian trade source in Dubai said the fire was put out within half an hour.

"There was no significant damage to sugar. Shipping operations were briefly stopped, and resumed three hours after the fire was put out," the source said.

"We believe that this (fire) won't affect the loading capacity at the port this year," Kingsman said.