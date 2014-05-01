NEW YORK May 1 ICE May raw sugar delivery totaled 16,185 lots, or 822,236 tonnes, with most of it coming from the world's biggest producer Brazil, ICE Futures U.S. data showed.

Traders said that Singapore's trade house Wilmar International Ltd was the sole receiver. Wilmar was not immediately available for comment.

A small amount of the sugar came from Honduras and Guatemala, the data showed. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson)