NEW YORK, May 2 Wilmar International Ltd
scooped up about 422,000 tonnes, or 8,309 lots, of
sugar against the May contract on ICE Futures U.S. that expired
on Friday, according to exchange data published on Monday and
traders.
The sugar was from Argentina and Brazil, ICE Futures U.S.
data showed, confirming a Reuters report on Friday.
The sugar, worth $150 million, was due to be delivered to SG
Americas Securities LLC, ICE data showed. SG Americas was said
by traders to be acting on behalf of Wilmar.
This marks a fifth straight purchase against the contract
for the Singapore agribusiness. Neither Wilmar or SG Americas
responded immediately to requests for comment.
