NEW DELHI, Sept 12 The Dubai-based Al Khaleej Sugar, the world's biggest refiner, will restart its 6,000 tonnes per day unit this month, a company source told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Al Khaleej had shut down its refinery in August for its annual maintenance," the source said on the sidelines of the India Kingsman sugar conference here. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)