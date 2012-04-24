April 24 Following are selected highlights from a report issued by a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in India:

"Indian sugar production is poised to increase to 29.8 million tonnes (raw value basis) in marketing year (MY) 2012/13 (October-September) due to an expected increase in sugarcane production. Anticipating surplus sugar production and strong export demand for 2012/13, India will continue to be a net exporter of sugar for second consecutive year, with exports likely to reach as much as 2.5 million tonnes. Continued strong demand from bulk consumers will push sugar consumption to 26.5 million tonnes."

Attache reports are not official USDA data.

