DUBAI Feb 5 Bas van Goor, general manager of white sugar at Cargill, said on Sunday he agreed with a consensus view that India was set to produce 25-26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12.

"We join the consensus," Van Goor told Reuters on the sidelines of the Feb. 4-7 Kingsman Dubai sugar conference.

Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), told Reuters in a separate interview that he reiterated his forecast for Indian sugar production of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12.

This represents a 7.4 percent year-on-year increase. (Reporting by David Brough, editing by Daniel Fineren)