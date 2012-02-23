(Adds details)

LONDON Feb 23 India's government on Thursday issued a notification to mills detailing terms for the export of 1 million tonnes of unrestricted sugar during the 2011/12 season, a trade source told Reuters.

A copy of the letter dated Feb. 23 from Rajan Sehgal, chief director sugar, to Indian mills was made available to Reuters, detailing terms for the export of the so-called Open General License (OGL) sugar.

Mills exporting sugar from their own production should submit applications to authorities within 30 days from Feb. 23.

Mills sourcing the sugar from another factory, in order to minimise transportation costs, should submit applications no later that 45 days from the date of the circular.

On Feb. 7 Indian authorities decided to allow unrestricted exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar, in line with industry expectations in the world's second biggest-producer of the sweetener after Brazil. (Reporting by David Brough, editing by Jane Baird)