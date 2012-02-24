(Repeats story issued late on Thursday)
LONDON Feb 23 India's government on
Thursday issued a notification to mills detailing terms for the
export of 1 million tonnes of unrestricted sugar during the
2011/12 season, a trade source told Reuters.
A copy of the letter dated Feb. 23 from Rajan Sehgal, chief
director sugar, to Indian mills was made available to Reuters,
detailing terms for the export of the so-called Open General
License (OGL) sugar.
Mills exporting sugar from their own production should
submit applications to authorities within 30 days from Feb. 23.
Mills sourcing the sugar from another factory, in order to
minimise transportation costs, should submit applications no
later that 45 days from the date of the circular.
On Feb. 7 Indian authorities decided to allow unrestricted
exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar, in line with industry
expectations in the world's second biggest-producer of the
sweetener after Brazil.
(Reporting by David Brough, editing by Jane Baird)