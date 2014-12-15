* Surprise at lack of decision by cabinet last week
* India had 7.5 million tonnes stocks at start of 2014/15
By Rajendra Jadhav and David Brough
MUMBAI/LONDON, Dec 15 India is likely to approve
raw sugar export incentives soon, but a cabinet decision risks
being delayed by the government's insistence that mills pay cane
arrears to farmers.
A decision on raw sugar incentives could weigh on global
sugar prices as additional Indian supplies will hit the world
market at competitive prices. Mills are holding white sugar
stocks and will produce raws if the government sets a subsidy.
Several traders expressed surprise that the Indian cabinet
last week did not approve the export incentives for 2014/15
(October/September), expected to apply to 1.4 million tonnes of
raws at 4,000 rupees ($63) per tonne.
Traders said the cabinet held back because the Food Ministry
wanted mills to make cane payment arrears to farmers. The
arrears had arisen because of weak local prices after years of
surpluses and as the government raised the mandatory cane price.
Local sugar prices are depressed in India, with huge stocks
of around 7.5 million tonnes held at the start of 2014/15.
Export incentives would hike local prices and mills' income.
"It is not possible for mills to pay the stipulated price to
cane farmers unless local sugar prices rise," said Sanjeev
Babar, managing director of the Maharashtra State Co-operative
Sugar Factories Federation.
"The only way to trim inventory and boost local prices is to
sell sugar in the world market. But exports are not possible
unless the government restores subsidies."
To help mills, India gave a 2,277 to 3,371 rupees a tonne
subsidy for production of raw sugar for export in 2013/14.
"My guess is that the authorities will pass it (export
incentives), maybe not this year, but possibly in January or
February," said Claudiu Covrig, an analyst with Platts Kingsman.
Analyst Stefan Uhlenbrock of F.O. Licht said he expected
export incentives to be introduced as part of a compromise, as
mills would not be able to pay all the cane arrears immediately.
"How do you ask people with empty pockets to pay?" he said.
An export incentives deal could take prices below Friday's
2-1/2-month low of 14.96 cents a lb, traders said.
"If harvests go well in Asia, the added India sugar will
stress prices," Covrig said.
He said No. 2 sugar producer India could seize market share
from Brazil, the world's top exporter, to destinations such as
the Al Khaleej refinery in Dubai.
India is likely to produce 25 to 25.5 million tonnes of
sugar in the current year, against local demand of 24.7 million
tonnes, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).
($1 = 63.1650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and David Brough; Editing by
David Evans)