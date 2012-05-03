* India's 2011/12 sugar exports may total 4 million tonnes

* Lower prices, Ramadan demand could spur buying

* New York futures plunge to 1-year low on India's move (Releads, adds quotes, updates prices)

By Mayank Bhardwaj and Lewa Pardomuan

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 3 India might export only another 1 million tonnes of sugar now New Delhi has freed up overseas sales given unattractive prices, bringing total shipments to 4 million tonnes this year in an over supplied global market, trade and government sources said.

India, the world's top consumer and the No.2 producer behind Brazil, freed up sugar exports on Wednesday due to strong production and low local prices, sending New York futures to one-year lows on fears of a flood of exports.

"If you look at the production estimate for the 2011/12 year, forecast for the next year, consumption and carryover stocks, the government is comfortable with the idea of another million tonnes being exported," a government source said.

That would take total exports for the year to around 4 million tonnes, he added.

Before lifting limits, the government had already approved 3 million tonnes of exports for the year to Sept. 30 to help mills trim bulging stocks and arrest falling local prices.

"The current season will be over in four months and given global prices and logistics such as ports, we expect only 1 million tonnes to be shipped out in addition to 3 million tonnes permitted so far this year," said a New Delhi-based trader with the Indian unit of a global trading firm.

According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), a producers' body, output is expected to be 26 million tonnes in 2011/12, about a million tonnes higher than government estimates. Consumption hovers around 22 million tonnes.

Carryover stocks on Oct. 1, when the new season begins, would be about 5.5 million tonnes or around 3 months of consumption, Abinash Verma, director general of ISMA, told Reuters in an interview on April 23.

Even Food Minister K. V. Thomas, who worries about domestic inflation, has estimated the 2012/13 output at 25.0-25.5 million tonnes, matching his own forecast for this year. And he said India looks likely to continue exports in 2012/13, the third year in a row.

Traders view that as a sign of growing confidence about local supplies.

However, the government source said the country would tread carefully.

"The government may again slam on the brakes if exports cross 4 million tonnes this year," he said.

BUYERS' MARKET

Selling sugar in a market awash with increasing supplies from top exporters Brazil and Thailand will give plenty of leeway to buyers for bargaining.

New York raw sugar futures were still near the one-year lows hit on Wednesday. At 1434 GMT, they were up 0.19 percent to 20.59 cents per lb.

Local prices, which have fallen about 3 percent so far this year, gained 0.52 percent on Thursday on hopes exports would underpin the domestic market.

The global sugar surplus in 2011/12 is estimated at 5.17 million tonnes, the International Sugar Organization said on Feb. 20, raising its forecast from 4.46 million tonnes previously.

"We wouldn't be surprised to start to see consumers re-enter the sugar market at these levels to take advantage of the declines that we've seen over the past month and a half," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

Demand from the Middle East and Bangladesh ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which this year begins in July, may help absorb some of this surplus.

"The decision (India's exports) should relieve pressure on the Indian domestic market, but the immediate impact on the global market is evident: both whites and raws sustained further falls after the announcement," said Tom McNeill, director of Green Pool, a commodities analyst based in Brisbane.

"Nonetheless, longer term this bodes well for an Indian sugar sector that is becoming a little more flexible and less likely to produce massive production swings every few years."

A severe drought in 2009 forced India to import about 2 million tonnes after exporting a record 5 million tonnes in the previous season. The imports in 2009 sent New York raw sugar futures rocketing to their highest level in nearly 30 years.

India has exported around 1.55 million tonnes out of the 2 million tonnes the government has already licensed in the 2011-12 season, according to the Indian head of commodities trader ED&F Man.

In the physical market, Indian white sugar prices slipped to $570 to $580 a tonne from $610 last week because of more supply.

"India is offering a lot of sugar. I think they need to export sugar because they will get more money rather than selling it locally," said a dealer in Singapore, who trades Indian sugar. (Editing by Miral Fahmy and Mark Potter)