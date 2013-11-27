* Many mills remain idle
* ISMA urges increase in import duty
* India has booked some 500,000 T exports in 2013/14-ISMA
By David Brough and Julia Fioretti
LONDON, Nov 27 A standoff between mills and
farmers over the cane price in India will be resolved within a
week to 10 days, the head of the country's sugar industry body
said on Wednesday.
Abinash Verma, director-general of the Indian Sugar Mills
Association (ISMA), said meetings had taken place between cane
growers and mills in Uttar Pradesh, a key growing state, paving
the way for a resolution of the dispute soon.
Many sugar mills remain idle in India, the world's second
largest producer, extending delays to the start of crushing.
New Delhi has held off from announcing any measures to help
its ailing sugar industry, such as a hike in import duty on raw
sugar, leaving mills' profits squeezed between high domestic
cane prices and cheap imports.
Farmers are demanding a hike in the cane price to compensate
for a rise in fuel and fertiliser prices while millers want to
reduce prices in sync with falling sugar prices.
"I believe that the solution will come in the next week or
10 days," Verma told reporters, speaking on the sidelines of an
International Sugar Organization (ISO) conference.
The miller said he expected India to export 2 million tonnes
of sugar in 2013/14, of which around 500,000 tonnes had been
booked so far, some destined to Al Khaleej refinery in Dubai.
Another senior trade source said privately he believed
India had booked some 300,000 tonnes of sugar exports so far
this season, since Oct. 1.
Verma said Indian mills were now offering raw sugar exports
at discounts, and that they would require raw sugar prices of
around 19 cents a lb to make a profit.
"We believe that 19 cents a lb would give mills a small
margin," he said.
ICE raw sugar futures traded on Wednesday at 17.37
cents a lb, near eight-week lows, pressured by ample global
supplies and weak physical demand.
Verma said that ISMA was lobbying for the import duty to be
raised to 40 percent from 15 percent now, to discourage imports
to India because domestic sugar stocks were high.
He estimated Indian stocks at around 8.8 million tonnes, and
forecast sugar output in 2013/14 at 25 million tonnes, compared
with 25.1 million in 2012/13. He estimated annual sugar
consumption in India at around 23 million tonnes.
Another trade source said privately he believed that Indian
sugar stocks were some 4-6 million tonnes.
