* ICE raw sugar futures rally after decision deferred
* Future decision less likely as election looms
* Mills' financial prospects worsen
By David Brough and Rajendra Jadhav
LONDON/MUMBAI, Jan 30 The deferral of an Indian
government decision on incentives to encourage raw sugar
production for export reduced the likelihood that a flood of raw
sugar from the world's second-largest producer will enter the
world market.
The Indian cabinet had been expected to decide on the
incentives on Thursday, but it deferred a decision for a second
time, taking the global sugar market by surprise.
"Despite everything that has been promised, the Indian
milling sector doesn't seem to have got the support it asked
for," said Toby Cohen, director of commodities house Czarnikow.
"Sugar milling (in India) remains unprofitable".
The deferral reduced the likelihood that Indian mills will
export raw sugar at hefty discounts and seize market share from
suppliers such as top producer Brazil and Thailand.
ICE March raw sugar futures were up 0.20 cent or 1.4 percent
at 14.94 cents a lb at 1647 GMT, having scaled session highs
shortly after news of the deferral.
Even after Thursday's rally, however, prices were within
sight of a 3-1/2-year low of 14.70 cents a lb touched on
Tuesday.
Indian sugar mills, which have been struggling to pay
farmers due to low returns on sales, have been lobbying for
production incentives for the past month.
"Uncertainty is rising. Mills are worried about the delay.
If the government fails to decide in the next two weeks, then
its incentives may not be approved this year due to
implementation of an election code of conduct," a Mumbai-based
dealer with a global commodity trading firm said.
The government cannot take policy decisions after the
announcement of a schedule for national elections, due to be
held by May 31.
Cohen said that the deferral of the decision means mills
will be more inclined to produce white sugar, which has a
premium over raw sugar.
"It looks as though Indian raws exports will be limited to
what we have seen so far. But more whites exports are likely,"
he said.
The delay also means mills will postpone production of raw
sugar, which ultimately reduces total production, the
Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation said in
a statement.
The deferral compounded uncertainty about the outlook for
the sugar trade in India.
"Striking new exports deals is difficult as there is
uncertainty in the market. Buyers are quoting prices
anticipating production incentives, but mills are not sure
whether they will get any," a Mumbai-based dealer said.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Nigel Hunt and Jane
Baird)