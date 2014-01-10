* India cabinet to meet Jan. 16 to discuss sugar incentives
* Iran and Indonesia among likely buyers of India sugar
By David Brough and Rajendra Jadhav
LONDON/MUMBAI, Jan 10 India appears set to
increase sugar exports to Asia and the Middle East if, as
expected, the government extends production incentives to
cash-strapped mills.
A cabinet meeting set for Jan. 16 looks set to approve
incentives for mills in the world's second largest producer
which have been struggling to pay farmers due to rock bottom
prices for the sweetener, trade sources said.
Leading exporters say India could ship 1.5 to 1.7 million
tonnes of raw sugar and 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes of white sugar
in the 2013/14 season if an incentive package is approved.
Jonathan Kingsman, head of agriculture at data provider
Platts, said there was market talk that the government could
move to give incentives to mills equivalent to up to $50 per
tonne (3,000 rupees) as long as the sugar is exported.
Any additional weight of Indian raw sugar exports to the
world market would potentially drag further on global sugar
prices, which hit a 3-1/2 year trough of 15.41 cents a lb on
Thursday, pressured by abundant global supplies.
"It is difficult to know how much of this has already been
priced in the market," Kingsman said.
He said the government would need to ensure that any
incentives do not fall foul of World Trade Organization bans on
export subsidies.
The most likely markets for Indian raw sugar were in Asia,
including Indonesia, a top importer, Iran and Sri Lanka, and the
Middle East, noting freight costs to these markets were lower
for India than key rival Brazil, the world's top sugar exporter.
Iran could pay a premium for Indian sugar as it has rupee
funds received for its exports of oil to India, trade sources
said.
If the cabinet's decision on incentives is delayed, say into
February or later, there will be less impact on the raw sugar
market as the cane crush in key growing states such as
Maharashtra will have advanced further, trade sources said.
Mills need to make small changes in their machinery to shift
to producing raw sugar from producing white sugar, and many
mills may decide not to do so as almost half of the crushing
season would be over by that time, they added.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)