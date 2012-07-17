MUMBAI, July 17 India, the world's top sugar consumer, has imposed ten percent duty on raw sugar imports, the Hindu Business Line newspaper reported on Tuesday, without citing any source.

The duty is unlikely to affect demand-supply in the local market as mills in India are not importing sugar currently, the report quoted G.S.C. Rao, chief executive of Simbhaoli Sugars .

India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011, about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been approved. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)