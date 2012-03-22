* Indian panel to review possible exports March 26

* Iran to import 1.6 mln T sugar 2011/12 -ISO

* Some Pakistani sugar may reach Iran via Afghanistan

By David Brough

GENEVA, March 22 Indian raw sugar from a possible fresh tranche of exports, which could be authorised by ministers next week, is likely to be destined for sanctions-hit Iran, European trade sources said.

The sources said a significant portion of so-called Open General Licence (OGL) sugar exports, which could be approved at a ministerial meeting in India on March 26, may be sold to Iran.

"India is probably going to authorise another 1 million tonnes of exports next week," one senior trade source told Reuters, speaking on the sidelines of the Kingsman European Sugar Seminar late on Wednesday.

"A lot of that sugar will be raws, which is very high quality and very suitable and desirable for Iranian refineries," the source added.

"There is talk that about half a million tonnes of that 1 million tonnes could come out in the form of raw sugar, because India is still in harvest," the source said.

"Of that, people are suggesting maybe 200,000 tonnes may find its way to Iran for refining."

Another trade source also said sugar is expected to go to Iran if next week's meeting authorises exports under the OGL scheme.

Western sanctions have made it difficult for Iran to pay for its imports through the global banking system, even though foodstuffs are not included in the sanctions.

Three trade sources said this week that Indian traders struck deals to export 60,000 tonnes of raw sugar to Iran for March-April delivery, their first sales of the sweetener to Tehran since Western sanctions were tightened at the start of 2012.

The deal was in dollars through Dubai-based middlemen, the sources said, adding that Iran could buy more sugar from India.

Iran is expected to import 1.6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2011/12 year, according to the International Sugar Organization (ISO). The Islamic nation bought 1.8 million in calendar 2010, the ISO said.

The export deal this week was within the ceiling of 2 million tonnes of sales already allowed by New Delhi under OGL.

A ministers' panel will review India's sugar exports on March 26, a government source said on Tuesday, raising hopes of more sales overseas by the world's second-biggest producer.

One source said that some sugar from Pakistan's big harvest could be reaching Iran.

"Some of the sugar that is going through from Pakistan to Afghanistan may end up in Iran," the source said. (editing by Jane Baird)