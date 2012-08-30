* State faces acute shortage of fodder

* State to postpone crushing cane by one month (Adds quotes, details, background)

MUMBAI Aug 30 Sugar output in India's top producing Maharashtra state is likely to fall by 30 percent year-on-year to 6.3 million tonnes in 2012/13 on poor cane yields due to drought and diversion of the crop for fodder, a state official said.

The sharp drop in output in the western state will subsequently trim the country's total sugar output and exports in the 2012/13 marketing year starting from October 1.

"We have estimated a sharp drop in cane yields due to drought. Besides, large quantities of cane have been diverted for fodder," D B Gavit, a director at the Sugar Commissioner's office, told Reuters on Thursday.

"More than 8 million tonnes of cane have diverted for fodder. Around 55 million tonnes of cane will be available for crushing," he said.

The state has been facing an acute shortage of green fodder due to drought, which prompted farmers to sell mature cane for fodder.

The key cane growing central part of Maharashtra has received 29 percent less rain than average since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1.

Maharashtra produced 9 million tonnes of sugar in the 2011/12 season.

The state has decided to start crushing for the 2012/13 season from November 1, instead of October 1 as cane has not developed well due to the water shortage, Gavit said.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association had earlier estimated the world's top sugar consumer would produce 25 million tonnes of the sweetener in 2012/13, with Maharashtra contributing 7.6 million tonnes.

India's annual consumption is pegged at around 22 million tonnes.

Sugar futures in India rose over 1 percent on Thursday to their highest level in over three weeks on improvement in spot demand and concerns that the drought can trim the country's output much more sharply than anticipated. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by David Brough and James Jukwey)