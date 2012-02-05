DUBAI Feb 5 Conditions are right for the possible approval of Indian sugar exports by authorities at a meeting on Feb. 7, a senior miller said on Sunday.

"The government has no reason not to approve some sugar for export very soon, on Feb. 7," Abinash Verma, director-general of the Indian Sugar Millers Association (ISMA), said in an address to the Feb. 4-7 Kingsman Dubai sugar conference.

Trade sources in Dubai said they believed it was likely that Indian authorities would approve up to 1 million tonnes of sugar exports on Feb. 7.

Verma said India, the world's number 2 sugar producer after Brazil, has a sugar surplus of 3-4 million tonnes available for export in 2011/12.

He reiterated his view that India, the world's largest sugar consumer, would produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, and said the country would consume 22 million tonnes in that period. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Will Waterman)