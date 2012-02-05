Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
DUBAI Feb 5 Conditions are right for the possible approval of Indian sugar exports by authorities at a meeting on Feb. 7, a senior miller said on Sunday.
"The government has no reason not to approve some sugar for export very soon, on Feb. 7," Abinash Verma, director-general of the Indian Sugar Millers Association (ISMA), said in an address to the Feb. 4-7 Kingsman Dubai sugar conference.
Trade sources in Dubai said they believed it was likely that Indian authorities would approve up to 1 million tonnes of sugar exports on Feb. 7.
Verma said India, the world's number 2 sugar producer after Brazil, has a sugar surplus of 3-4 million tonnes available for export in 2011/12.
He reiterated his view that India, the world's largest sugar consumer, would produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, and said the country would consume 22 million tonnes in that period. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Will Waterman)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0