MUMBAI, March 1 India produced 18.65 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb. 29, up from 16.25 million tonnes in the same period a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Thursday.

It said output in the western state of Maharashtra was 6.5 million tonnes, up 14 percent on year, while that from Uttar Pradesh state was 5.3 million tonnes, up 13 percent.

India, the world's top consumer, is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months that started Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)