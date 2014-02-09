DUBAI Feb 9 Indian closing sugar stocks are forecast to be 9.8 million tonnes at the end of September 2014, up from 9.3 million tonnes as of Oct. 1, 2013, Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Sunday.

Verma, speaking at the Feb. 8-11 Platts Kingsman Dubai sugar conference, said he expected Indian sugar production in 2013/14 to be 25.0 million tonnes and domestic consumption to be 23.5 million tonnes. India is the world's biggest sugar consumer.

Verma forecast Indian sugar exports of some 2 million tonnes in 2013/14. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)