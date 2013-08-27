By Lewa Pardomuan
| NUSA DUA, Indonesia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia Aug 27 Indonesian sugar
consumption is forecast to rise around 12 percent this year as
the country develops a taste for sweet snacks, helping dent the
global surplus that has dragged on prices.
Consumption of the sweetener is set to climb to 5.7 million
tonnes in 2013 from 5.1 million tonnes in 2012, said Suryo Alam,
chairman of the Indonesian Sugar Refineries Association, which
groups 11 private millers.
"There's tremendous growth in the snack industry," he told
Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference on the
Indonesian island of Bali.
"There's also a growing population, an increase in income
per capita and changes in lifestyle."
Diets in the nation of more than 240 million have been
undergoing a creeping westernistaion, with people gaining an
appetite for snacks such as doughnuts and fizzy drinks.
At the same time, interest in regional sweet snacks has also
been increasing due to a government scheme to promote domestic
tourism, Alam said.
Any upturn in demand will eat into a global surplus that
helped push prices to a three-year low of 15.93 U.S.
cents a pound in July. They last stood at 16.61 cents.
The world's largest raw sugar importer has abandoned its
goal of being self-sufficient in white sugar production by 2014
after struggling to boost output due to land license red-tape,
competition for land and under-investment.
The Southeast Asian nation, whose consumption accounts for
about 3 percent of global output, imports raw sugar from Brazil,
Thailand and Australia.
An official at the Indonesian Sugar Association on Monday
said raw sugar imports could more than double to 5.4 million
tonnes in 2013 from 2.5 million tonnes last year after heavy
rains hit domestic output. Imports for this year were earlier
estimated at 2.85 million tonnes.
But some conference delegates on Tuesday said that estimate
was probably too high, although they added that demand growth
would prompt a hefty rise in imports.
"There's no doubt consumption is growing quite strongly and
above the world average," said Tom McNeill, director at
commodity analysis company Green Pool in Brisbane.
"I think China and Indonesia will be the world's two largest
raw sugar importers for some years to come."
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)