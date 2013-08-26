NUSA DUA, Indonesia Aug 26 Indonesia's raw sugar imports could more than double to 5.4 million tonnes in 2013 from 2.5 million tonnes last year after heavy rains hit domestic output, an industry body said on Monday.

"Total imports could reach 5.4 million tonnes as there is a weather anomaly and there's no increase in plantation areas," said Achmad Widjaja, secretary general of the Indonesian Sugar Association.

Imports for this year were earlier estimated at 2.85 million tonnes.

Another association official said Indonesian sugar production would probably stand at 2.6 million tonnes this year, largely unchanged from 2.58 million tonnes in 2012. That is down from recent trimmed estimates of 2.71 million tonnes.

"The climate is not so good. I think we are lucky if we can reach 2.6 million tonnes (of production). There is so much rain," said Executive Director Tito Pranolo.

The world's largest raw sugar importer has abandoned its goal of being self-sufficient in white sugar production by 2014 after struggling to boost output due to land license red-tape, competition for land and under-investment. It buys raw sugar from Brazil, Thailand and Australia. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)