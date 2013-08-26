NUSA DUA, Indonesia Aug 26 Indonesia's raw
sugar imports could more than double to 5.4 million tonnes in
2013 from 2.5 million tonnes last year after heavy rains hit
domestic output, an industry body said on Monday.
"Total imports could reach 5.4 million tonnes as there is a
weather anomaly and there's no increase in plantation areas,"
said Achmad Widjaja, secretary general of the Indonesian Sugar
Association.
Imports for this year were earlier estimated at 2.85 million
tonnes.
Another association official said Indonesian sugar
production would probably stand at 2.6 million tonnes this year,
largely unchanged from 2.58 million tonnes in 2012. That is down
from recent trimmed estimates of 2.71 million tonnes.
"The climate is not so good. I think we are lucky if we can
reach 2.6 million tonnes (of production). There is so much
rain," said Executive Director Tito Pranolo.
The world's largest raw sugar importer has abandoned its
goal of being self-sufficient in white sugar production by 2014
after struggling to boost output due to land license red-tape,
competition for land and under-investment. It buys raw sugar
from Brazil, Thailand and Australia.
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)