* Sugar price supported at around 19 U.S. cents/lb

* China's consumption estimated at 14 mln T in 2012/13, up 7.6 pct

* Indonesia white sugar output rises but misses target (Recasts)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Sugar prices will find support at buyer-friendly current prices of around 19 U.S. cents a pound, while rising demand in several Asian consumers could help offset the effect of a widening global surplus, industry sources said on Thursday.

Benchmark New York raw sugar futures have rebounded around 5 percent after falling to a near two-year low of 18.81 cents earlier this month on expectations supply will exceed demand by 5.86 million tonnes in the next 2012/13 season which starts on October 1.

"At the current levels, there's support such as demand, and there's import buying at that 19 U.S. cents a pound. Speculators are also involved in adding some support to the market as well," Adam Tomlinson, director, food and agribusiness research at Rabobank, told Reuters on the sidelines of a sugar conference.

"The region is short of sugar. So there's need for someone from outside the region, outside of East Asia to supply sugar here. I don't think China will be exporting any sugar. China will continue to import sugar for the medium to longer term."

China, the world's second-largest consumer after India, is forecast to consume 14 million tonnes of sugar in the 2012/13 season, up 7.6 percent from the current season, according to the China Sugar Association.

Demand will rise to 14.5 million tonnes in 2013/14 and 15 million tonnes in the following season, it said.

Although imports were likely to slip in the next crop season because of high stocks, purchases could rise again due to limited crop expansion. Imports more than doubled to 2.425 million tonnes in the eight months of the year to August, from the corresponding period last year.

"In 2011/12, China has imported over 3.2 million tonnes of sugar -- the highest ever import volume by that country. China is now a leading importer of sugar," said Peter Baron, executive director of the International Sugar Organization.

"We currently forecast China imports to recede to about 2 million tonnes in 2012/13. But long term, China will need to increase again beyond 3 million tonnes as the crop expansion projects are limited."

China's sugar output will reach 14 million tonnes in the 2012/13 grinding season, a rise of about 22 percent from a year earlier, as farmers increased planting areas and the crop benefited from good weather, said Liu Hande, vice chairman of the China Sugar Association.

China targets sugar output of 16 million tonnes by 2015, in its 12th five-year plan for the food industry, aiming to fill 85 percent of sugar demand from domestic supply.

"Farmers enlarged the cultivation of cane and beet because of higher selling prices," Liu told the conference in Singapore. "There is plenty of rainfall and few instances of bad weather."

EYES ON INDONESIA

Indonesia's white sugar production could rise as much as 14 percent in 2012 to 2.4 million tonnes, helped by good weather, but will miss a government target because of a lack of land to plant cane in Southeast Asia's largest consumer.

The battle to boost sugar production in the face of red tape over land licenses, competition for land and under-investment could turn Indonesia into the world's largest raw sugar importer in the year to September 2013.

"I do hope production will reach 2.3 million to 2.4 million tonnes," Faruk Bakrie, chairman of the Indonesia Sugar Association, told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

"The government indeed expects production to reach 2.6 million to 2.7 million tonnes, but I think it's going to be difficult," he said, adding that the 2011 output was estimated at 2.1 million to 2.2 million tonnes. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)