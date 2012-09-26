* No dramatic fall in sugar prices despite surplus

* Low stocks may prompt buying

* Indonesia's production falls

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 There is no dramatic fall in sight for sugar prices this year, despite expectations of a bigger global surplus, since low domestic stocks will drive consumers to rebuild stockpiles while output in some producer nations falls, the International Sugar Organization said on Wednesday.

In August, the ISO said rising output in top producer Brazil would yield a global sugar surplus of 5.86 million tonnes in the season running from October 2012 to September 2013, an increase of 13 percent over the prior season.

ICE October raw sugar futures were up 0.12 cent or 0.6 percent at 19.98 cents per lb in early trade on Wednesday, but expectations of the bigger global surplus kept the market near a two-year low of 18.81 cents, hit on Sept. 6.

"We in the ISO do not believe that there will be a dramatic fall of prices. We don't think prices will go down too much," Peter Baron, executive director of the ISO, told Reuters ahead of a sugar industry conference in Singapore.

"The support factors (are) that we have strong growth again, demand growth. Now we have people who are still restocking. Stock levels are still very low, only 37 percent compared to 45 a few years ago," said Baron, referring to the proportion of stocks to consumption.

The ISO said the stocks/consumption ratio could rise to around 40 percent in 2012/13, from 37.6 percent in 2011/12.

"And now Indonesia has announced a big breakdown of production. Those things don't disappear. They will support the market," said Baron.

"A few years ago (the ratio) was 45, meaning there were much more stocks held, meaning the stocks are depleted. We don't have enough stocks and people will try, whenever the price is a bit down, to buy, and they will support the prices at levels not far from those we have at the moment."

Indonesia, which is Southeast Asia's largest consumer of the sweetener, has abandoned its goal of becoming self-sufficient in the production of white sugar by 2014 after being forced to slash output forecasts for the next few years. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez) (lewa.pardomuan@reuters.com; +65 68703834; Reuters Messaging: lewa.pardomuan.reuters.com@reuters.net)