LONDON Feb 20 The International Sugar Organization on Monday increased its forecast for a projected global sugar surplus in 2011/12 to 5.17 million tonnes, up from a forecast of 4.46 million issued in its previous quarterly update.

World production in 2011/12 was seen at a record 173.00 million tonnes, up 4.9 percent from the previous season, with consumption climbing 2.3 percent to 167.83 million, the ISO said in a quarterly market outlook. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Anthony Barker)