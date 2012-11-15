* World sugar production seen rising 1.4 pct to record level
* Global sugar prices seen remaining under downward pressure
LONDON Nov 15 The International Sugar
Organization on Thursday raised its forecast for a projected
global sugar surplus in 2012/13 to 6.18 million tonnes, raw
value, and said prices could remain under bearish pressure until
the end of the current crop cycle.
The ISO, in a quarterly report, said its latest assessment
reinforced its initial view that the period of low stocks which
began in 2008/09 and lasted four seasons is likely to be over.
The projected surplus was above its previous forecast of
5.86 million but remained, however, below the 6.99 million
estimated for 2011/12.
World sugar production was forecast to climb 1.4 percent in
2012/13 to a record 177.56 million tonnes with consumption up
2.0 percent at 171.38 million.
Rising stocks have seen sugar prices fall by around
47 percent to around 19.00 cents a lb from a peak of 36.08 cents
set in February 2011.
"The ISO believes world market prices could remain under
bearish pressure till the end of the current October/September
crop cycle," the report from the intergovernmental body said.
The ISO's surplus forecast is broadly in line with other
estimates.
A Reuters poll in July had a median estimate for the 2012/13
surplus of 4.72 million tonnes but some subsequent
forecasts have been higher with Czarnikow in September putting
it at 7.1 million tonnes.
