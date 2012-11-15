* World sugar production seen rising 1.4 pct to record level

* Global sugar prices seen remaining under downward pressure (Adds details, quotes)

LONDON Nov 15 The International Sugar Organization on Thursday raised its forecast for a projected global sugar surplus in 2012/13 to 6.18 million tonnes, raw value, and said prices could remain under bearish pressure until the end of the current crop cycle.

The ISO, in a quarterly report, said its latest assessment reinforced its initial view that the period of low stocks which began in 2008/09 and lasted four seasons is likely to be over.

The projected surplus was above its previous forecast of 5.86 million but remained, however, below the 6.99 million estimated for 2011/12.

World sugar production was forecast to climb 1.4 percent in 2012/13 to a record 177.56 million tonnes with consumption up 2.0 percent at 171.38 million.

Rising stocks have seen sugar prices fall by around 47 percent to around 19.00 cents a lb from a peak of 36.08 cents set in February 2011.

"The ISO believes world market prices could remain under bearish pressure till the end of the current October/September crop cycle," the report from the intergovernmental body said.

The ISO's surplus forecast is broadly in line with other estimates.

A Reuters poll in July had a median estimate for the 2012/13 surplus of 4.72 million tonnes but some subsequent forecasts have been higher with Czarnikow in September putting it at 7.1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Anthony Barker)