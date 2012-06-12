China's strong appetite for sugar, bad weather in Brazil and a possible return of the El Nino weather pattern could take some pressure off global prices of the sweetener, which have plunged to their lowest since 2010, haunted by a supply overhang. Policymakers, crushers and traders attending the Kingsman Asia Pacific Sugar Conference in Bangkok will study long-term demand trends at a time when supply looks set to exceed demand by more than 6 million tonnes in the current crop year. For reports, double-click on code in brackets. Access to some stories may depend on subscription levels. ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOP STORIES > Indonesia to be net sugar importer for 5 yrs > Australia's QSL sees sugar exports rise 25 pct > Macquarie cuts Brazil CS cane output estimate > Philippines sees marginal rise in 12/13 output > Sugar market in huge surplus, looks to Asia > Czarnikow maintains 11/12 sugar surplus f'cast > Thailand aims to be sugar bowl of Asia > INTERVIEW-Kingsman boosts 2012/13 sugar surplus > PREVIEW-Sugar industry looks to China, Brazil MARKETS NEWS > Markets mixed as investor focus turns to Greece > Specs cut net short in sugar, up cocoa,coffee OTHER KEY STORIES > Brazil sugar cane gets break before rain return > Japan agency: El Nino possible > Raizen expects to sell more ethanol to US -exec > World food prices fall in May -UN's FAO TECHNICALS > NY sugar to retest high of 20.43 cents GRAPHICS > Raw sugar consumption, production: link.reuters.com/quj68s POLLS > Poll on India's 2012/13 supply-demand > Poll on China's 2011/12 deficit > Factbox on physical trading > Expectations of El Nino ---------------------------------------------------------------- Page Editor: Clarence Fernandez; +65 6870 3861 ----------------------------------------------------------------