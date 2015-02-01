LONDON Feb 1 Platts Kingsman on Sunday forecast a 2015/16 (October/September) global sugar deficit of 5.2 million tonnes, reflecting both falling production and rising consumption.

The deficit is significantly wider than the modest 122,000 tonne shortfall seen for 2014/15, which followed several seasons when supplies exceeded demand.

"The large surplus that the world has been carrying over the last four years is finally waning," Platts Kingsman said.

Global sugar production in 2015/16 was forecast to fall by 1.1 percent to 177.1 million tonnes with consumption climbing by 1.7 percent to 182.3 million.

"Despite the efforts of many governments to protect rural income, lower sugar prices have affected mills' profits and farmers' revenues," Platts Kingsman said.

"The most important drops foreseen in production are in India, Pakistan, the EU, Ukraine, the U.S. and Brazil."

Platts Kingsman said it was taking a "rather conservative" approach to consumption with its assumed growth rate below the 10-year average of 2 percent. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Michael Urquhart)