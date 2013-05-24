* Global output at 177.015 mln T in 13/14, vs 181.030 mln in 12/13

* Low sugar prices to prompt producers in Brazil to make ethanol

* Kingsman sees ethanol parity at 16.50-18 U.S. cents/lb

* Global consumption seen up, strong demand in Asia, M. East

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, May 24 A global sugar surplus of 4.591 million tonnes is expected in 2013/14, about 27 percent less than previously forecast due to higher demand and lower output in some key producers, analyst Jonathan Kingsman said on Friday.

More than 2 million tonnes of sugar could be taken off the market as the current low prices prompt producers in top grower Brazil to switch to making ethanol, Lausanne-based Kingsman told Reuters ahead of a sugar conference in Singapore.

"We put the ethanol parity between 16.5 and 18 cents," Kingsman said, referring to the level at which millers would produce more ethanol from cane.

"We believe that with the sugar market at 16.50 cents per pound, the Brazilian motorists will be able to absorb as much ethanol as the industry can produce," said Kingsman, who is the head of agriculture for data and information provider Platts.

Global sugar prices plunged to an almost three-year low of 16.56 cents on Thursday, down 14 percent so far this year on lingering worries over rising supply.

In a February estimate, Kingsman pegged global surplus at 6.28 million tonnes for 2013/14, down from 10.31 million tonnes in the prior year as some producers were expected to switch out of sugar due to the sharp slide in prices.

OUTPUT SEEN DOWN, DEMAND STRONG

Kingsman, whose estimates are based on a combination of national crop years, expects 2013/14 global output to drop to 177.015 million tonnes, from a prior estimate of 178.656 million and versus 181.030 million in 2012/13.

The output in Vietnam, Russia, Mexico, the United States and the European Union is set to edge down from a year ago, he said.

Production in China, the world's No.2 consumer after India, was pegged at 14.674 million tonnes for 2013/14, down 380,000 T from the previous forecast and versus 14.350 million in 2012/13.

Kingsman expects the cane area in China to be hit as some farmers switched to other crops given disappointing cane prices.

Global consumption is expected to reach 172.424 million tonnes in 2013/14, up from a previous estimate of 172.373 million and higher than 169.938 million forecast in 2012/13.

"Demand is quite strong, a little bit stronger that we've expected. Imports into Indonesia and China have been higher than most expected," Kingsman said.

Indonesia, the world's largest raw sugar importer, is expected to consume 5.974 million tonnes of sugar in 2013/14, higher than 5.809 million tonnes in 2012/13.

"In the western world, into the Middle East and North Africa region, including Egypt and Iran, imports have been up. We are seeing what may be restocking, or increased consumption, but we don't know which for the moment," Kingsman said. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)