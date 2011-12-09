(Adds details, quotes)

* Adds 877,000 tonnes to 11/12 global output forecast

* Adds 1.8 million tonnes to 11/12 global consumption forecast

* Raises c/s Brazil sugar output forecast to 31.05 mln tonnes

Dec 9 Consultancy Kingsman SA on Friday trimmed its 2011/12 global sugar surplus forecast by almost one million tonnes to 8.2 million tonnes, in part due to expectations for higher sugar consumption due to lower prices.

Lausanne-based Kingsman increased its forecast for global sugar production by 877,000 tonnes and raised its prediction for global sugar consumption by 1.8 million tonnes, of which 1.1 million tonnes is in Asia.

"Although this forecast surplus of 8.2 million tonnes may seem daunting, world prices are not far away from solving the (surplus) problem," Chief Executive Jonathan Kingsman said, referring to a recent fall in sugar prices to near five-month lows.

"This is particularly the case in (top producer) Brazil where millers will quickly respond to lower world sugar prices by switching more of their sucrose (from sugarcane) to ethanol and away from sugar," he added.

"The centre-south Brazil industry has considerable flexibility to switch. In addition many countries will look to rebuild stocks after many years of deficits: this is probably the case for China.

"As such, if world prices were to fall to 19 cents per lb we believe that the forecast world surplus will have already disappeared."

ICE front-month raw sugar futures prices stood at 23.88 cents a lb, down 0.25 cent or 1 percent, on Friday.

Kingsman SA revised up its forecast for 2011/12 centre-south Brazilian sugar output to 31.05 million tonnes of sugar from its previous forecast of 30.6 million.

"It is possible that our 31.05 million tonnes number may have some slight upside, but that depends on how quickly the mills that are still crushing close up for the year," Kingsman said.

Kingsman said that in India, the world's second-largest sugar producer after Brazil, the delayed start to the season in Maharashtra, as well as lower yields throughout the country, had led the consultancy to cut its production estimate for the country to 25.5 million tonnes from 26 million.

Kingsman said recent flooding in No. 2 sugar exporter Thailand had had little impact on production.

"Crushing in Thailand has started to pick up and we continue to argue that the floods have had a very limited impact (less than 200,000 tonnes of sugar lost)," Kingsman said.

"The industry's latest forecast is for production at 9.9 million tonnes but we still believe that with fair weather they will reach our (unchanged) estimate of 10.6 million tonnes of sugar."

Kingsman increased its Chinese production estimate by 500,000 tonnes, from 12 million to 12.5 million tonnes.

"Although fewer mills have started crushing so far compared to last year, the pace of crushing has been higher than last year," the consultancy said.

"Also, the cane acreage increased by around 6 percent on the year, while beet acreage increased by 16 percent. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Alison Birrane)