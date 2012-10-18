LONDON Oct 18 Consultant Jonathan Kingsman said on Thursday he believed India's sugar market was likely to be balanced, neither a net importer nor a net exporter, in 2012/13.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of his seminar during London Sugar Week, he said a consensus view for Indian sugar production in 2012/13 was 23.3 million tonnes, below Kingsman's latest official forecast for 24.3 million tonnes.

He added that Indian annual sugar consumption was likely to stand at 23 million tonnes.

"We would expect India to be neither a net importer nor a net exporter - (that is) to be net balanced for the year as a whole (2012/13)," Kingsman said.

"The stocks (in India) are at reasonable levels."

London Sugar Week gathers hundreds of traders from around the world, culminating in a sugar trade dinner on Thursday. (Reporting by David Brough; editing by James Jukwey)